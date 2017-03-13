Dr. Laura Markham,, Tuesday, March 21st, 7 pm, Brockey Center at South Seattle College

Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids: How to help children WANT to cooperate without yelling, bribes, threats or punishment

Description:

Are you tired of battling with your child? Do you wish you knew how to get your child cooperating without yelling and threats? Are you trying to find the sweet spot between spoiling and strict? Dr. Laura Markham gives you practical everyday strategies to help you raise a child who WANTS to cooperate, by working with your child rather than trying to manipulate or control.

No parent is peaceful all the time, but it’s completely possible to create a more peaceful home where affection, connection and humor help you resolve conflict happily, and where kids WANT to follow your lead.

In this talk, you’ll have a chance to ask questions about your own parenting, and you’ll learn:

· Why children misbehave — and how to help them WANT To Cooperate without yelling, threats, bribes or consequences

· What research shows about how children develop self-­discipline

· The four power tools you can use to connect with children and help them with their emotions

· Why yelling and timeouts actually cause more misbehavior

· How you can create the relationship you want with your child

· Two Hour Talk includes 1 hour Q and A to help parents apply these ideas to their own families.

Dr. Laura Markham trained as a Clinical Psychologist, earning her PhD from Columbia University. She is the mother of two children, now ages 20 and 24. Dr. Laura is the author of the book Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids: How to Stop Yelling and Start Connecting and Peaceful Parent, Happy Siblings: How To Stop the Fighting and Raise Friends for Life. You can find her online at http://www.ahaparenting.com