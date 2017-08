Did you get to watch the eclipse? (Not over yet, but it's peaked.) Here's our West Seattle eclipse-watching coverage: ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPENING NOW: Solar eclipse, if you're not fogged in westseattleblog.com (QUICK LINKS: Eclipse-viewing events ... NASA's live stream) (Eclipse through Patrick Taylor's telescope at Myrtle Reservoir Park) 9:12 AM: We're starting our eclipse coverage as more of a weather report.