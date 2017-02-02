Join Stewart’s Stewardship Adventures for Natural Community Service and Admiration Stroll in Fauntleroy Park. We will meet at the entrance on SW Barton St by SW Henderson St, between 40th Av SW & 41st Av SW.

Why not join your local human community, as we take a stroll in our local natural community, and admire her beauty, her fascinating intricacy, and learn Stewart’s strategies, developed over the last 20 years, to get the most mileage in helping Mother Nature heal from the abuses incurred in a bad relationship with her children, Able, Cain and David? While we learn the strategies, we’ll control a few wily weeds that are encroaching on declining plant community members. This session will be at our local treasure of nature, Fauntleroy Park, where the first of over-controlling Able’s creature creations, the domesticated dog, is trampling the Trilliums, while salamanders, whose cover has been blown, struggle to safely sneak around. No fee is required, but I am building a community of support for me, my work, and for a growing movement. That support can take any helpful form.

Pre-registration is not required, but it would help me estimate the crowd to prepare for. If no one pre-registers I may not show up. To pre-register e-mail ecostewart@gmail.com or phone (land only right now) 206 932-7225

