Looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with the entire family that won’t break your pockets? Look no further. The Alki Community Center (WSB sponsor) hosts skate night every Friday night. Join us for a night of skating with your family and friends every Friday night. Great music and games will create wonderful memories for a lifetime.

Time: 6:30-8:30 pm

Cost to skaters is $3 per person.

**No skate night 10/23, 10/30, 11/27.**

