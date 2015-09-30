West Seattle, Washington

Friday night skate

September 30, 2015
4 COMMENTS
 |  
For Families Kid Stuff Roller Skating Teen Stuff

Looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with the entire family that won’t break your pockets? Look no further. The Alki Community Center (WSB sponsor) hosts skate night every Friday night. Join us for a night of skating with your family and friends every Friday night. Great music and games will create wonderful memories for a lifetime.

Time: 6:30-8:30 pm
Cost to skaters is $3 per person.

**No skate night 10/23, 10/30, 11/27.**

4 Replies to "Friday night skate"

  • anthony March 23, 2015 (8:53 pm)
    Reply

    Can you rent skates?

    • WSB March 23, 2015 (8:55 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, skates are included in the fee, last I heard.

  • Daniel September 1, 2016 (12:06 pm)
    Reply

    Is this skate night outside or indoors?

