Fauntleroy Food Fest, FCA membership meeting

When:
March 21, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
2017-03-21T18:00:00-07:00
2017-03-21T19:30:00-07:00
Where:
The Hall at Fauntleroy
9131 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
USA
From the Fauntleroy Community Association:

Join us at the Fauntleroy Food Fest and Annual Meeting. This event is your chance to meet and mingle with neighbors, learn about organizations serving our neighborhood, and—best of all—sample fine food provided by Fauntleroy-area restaurants and caterers. There’s also a no-host bar.

No charge to attend but, if you haven’t yet paid your 2017 FCA membership dues, please bring your checkbook or Visa/Mastercard. Also, we’re collecting food bank donations. Join the fun!

