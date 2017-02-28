From the Fauntleroy Community Association:

Join us at the Fauntleroy Food Fest and Annual Meeting. This event is your chance to meet and mingle with neighbors, learn about organizations serving our neighborhood, and—best of all—sample fine food provided by Fauntleroy-area restaurants and caterers. There’s also a no-host bar.

No charge to attend but, if you haven’t yet paid your 2017 FCA membership dues, please bring your checkbook or Visa/Mastercard. Also, we’re collecting food bank donations. Join the fun!