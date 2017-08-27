When:
September 4, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Where:
4857 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
USA
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter 23
4857 Delridge Way SW
Pancake breakfast/open house
Labor Day, September 4, 2017
Breakfast from 9 AM to 12 PM
Open house from 12 PM to 3 PM
Fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served
Having newly renovated our meeting space, we want to invite the community, especially veterans, to the open house event! Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Enjoy hot cakes, sausage and hot coffee, then take a tour of our facility. Learn of the free services and assistance offered to our American veterans.
