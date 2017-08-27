Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter 23

4857 Delridge Way SW

Pancake breakfast/open house

Labor Day, September 4, 2017

Breakfast from 9 AM to 12 PM

Open house from 12 PM to 3 PM

Fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served

Having newly renovated our meeting space, we want to invite the community, especially veterans, to the open house event! Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Enjoy hot cakes, sausage and hot coffee, then take a tour of our facility. Learn of the free services and assistance offered to our American veterans.