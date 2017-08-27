West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

76℉

Disabled American Veterans’ pancake breakfast and open house

August 27, 2017 12:53 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |  
Calendar
When:
September 4, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
2017-09-04T09:00:00-07:00
2017-09-04T15:00:00-07:00
Where:
4857 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
USA
Open Houses Pancake Breakfasts Veterans

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter 23
4857 Delridge Way SW

Pancake breakfast/open house
Labor Day, September 4, 2017
Breakfast from 9 AM to 12 PM
Open house from 12 PM to 3 PM

Fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served

Having newly renovated our meeting space, we want to invite the community, especially veterans, to the open house event! Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Enjoy hot cakes, sausage and hot coffee, then take a tour of our facility. Learn of the free services and assistance offered to our American veterans.

Share This

1 Reply to "Disabled American Veterans' pancake breakfast and open house"

  • Gwen August 29, 2017 (5:14 pm)
    Reply

    Such a good cause.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann