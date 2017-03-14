West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

Delridge RapidRide conversation #4

March 14, 2017 12:12 am
As feedback time continues for the proposed ways in which Delridge’s future RapidRide bus line – replacing the 120 – could be implemented, SDOT reps are going out to talk with you in person:

Visit us in person as we spend time out on the corridor the week of March 20. We hope to see you!

3/20 from 7 – 8 AM at the southwest corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Andover St
3/20 from 11 AM – 1 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW
3/21 from 7 – 9 AM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW
3/22 from 5 – 6 PM at 21st Ave SW and SW Dawson St along the neighborhood greenway east of Delridge Way SW
3/23 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW
3/24 from 8 – 10 AM on the east sidewalk at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and 17th Ave SW

1 Reply to "Delridge RapidRide conversation #4"

  • sam-c March 22, 2017 (10:14 am)
    I commented the other day on a different story, but my comment didn’t have legs, I guess:

    “Dumb question, but why are they going to be along 21st and Dawson? wouldn’t people there be riding 125? they are not reducing the 125 service level/ frequency, are they ?

    People might be more likely to walk down to Delridge from way up there if the sidewalk were wider and / or had some separation from the cars zooming up the hill, which doesn’t seem like a part of this project.

    (Also, re: greenway and cyclists: seems like cyclists up there stick to the bike route through Pigeon Point, and don’t really bike on Delridge.)”

