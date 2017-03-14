As feedback time continues for the proposed ways in which Delridge’s future RapidRide bus line – replacing the 120 – could be implemented, SDOT reps are going out to talk with you in person:

Visit us in person as we spend time out on the corridor the week of March 20. We hope to see you!

3/20 from 7 – 8 AM at the southwest corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Andover St

3/20 from 11 AM – 1 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/21 from 7 – 9 AM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/22 from 5 – 6 PM at 21st Ave SW and SW Dawson St along the neighborhood greenway east of Delridge Way SW

3/23 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/24 from 8 – 10 AM on the east sidewalk at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and 17th Ave SW