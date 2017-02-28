Angry Cat Productions in West Seattle Needs Actors for April Show:

“Empty” by Mark Reinhardt

Directed by Donna Austin

Date/Time:

General Auditions: Saturday, March 4, 1-5 p.m.

Location:

West Seattle Christian Church, Sanctuary

Audition Appointments

To schedule your audition, please email m2tc@yahoo.com with your preferred timeslots for Saturday, March 4, 1-5 p.m.

Actors should be available with limited conflicts during the rehearsal period (March 8 – April 10), and no conflicts for performances (possible performances April 7-16th, specific dates TBD).

Audition requirements:

~ By appointment only

~ Bring head shot and resume

~ Actors are asked to prepare one 60-90 second monologue

~ Actors will be asked to read from the script

Cast requirements: 2 men, 1 woman

· David Kane, archeologist (age 25-40)

· Captain Goldschmidt, an Israeli intelligence officer (age 35-55)

· Kim Brighton, magazine reporter (age 25-40)

About the Play:

Set in modern day Jerusalem, “Empty” follows a group of archeologists who are called to investigate a Jerusalem tomb. Once there, they find a theological bombshell: a tomb near Jerusalem that purports to contain the remains of Jesus of Nazareth. As Israeli-Hamas hostilities begin around them, what will they do with their discovery? Should they announce their findings or wait until they are certain?