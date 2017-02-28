West Seattle, Washington

Audition Notice for “Empty” by Mark Reinhardt

When:
March 4, 2017 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
2017-03-04T13:00:00-08:00
2017-03-04T17:00:00-08:00
Where:
West Seattle Christian Church
4400 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
USA
FYI Theater

Angry Cat Productions in West Seattle Needs Actors for April Show:
“Empty” by Mark Reinhardt
Directed by Donna Austin

Date/Time:
General Auditions: Saturday, March 4, 1-5 p.m.

Location:
West Seattle Christian Church, Sanctuary

Audition Appointments
To schedule your audition, please email m2tc@yahoo.com with your preferred timeslots for Saturday, March 4, 1-5 p.m.

Actors should be available with limited conflicts during the rehearsal period (March 8 – April 10), and no conflicts for performances (possible performances April 7-16th, specific dates TBD).

Audition requirements:
~ By appointment only
~ Bring head shot and resume
~ Actors are asked to prepare one 60-90 second monologue
~ Actors will be asked to read from the script

Cast requirements: 2 men, 1 woman

· David Kane, archeologist (age 25-40)
· Captain Goldschmidt, an Israeli intelligence officer (age 35-55)
· Kim Brighton, magazine reporter (age 25-40)

About the Play:

Set in modern day Jerusalem, “Empty” follows a group of archeologists who are called to investigate a Jerusalem tomb. Once there, they find a theological bombshell: a tomb near Jerusalem that purports to contain the remains of Jesus of Nazareth. As Israeli-Hamas hostilities begin around them, what will they do with their discovery? Should they announce their findings or wait until they are certain?

1 Reply to "Audition Notice for “Empty” by Mark Reinhardt"

  • Donna A. March 4, 2017 (9:46 am)
    Reply

    UPDATE:  2 performance dates: Friday, April 16th (pm) and Friday, April 21st (pm). 

    Please note that are auditions are BY APPOINTMENT. Please email m2tcproductions@yahoo.com with any questions or to schedule an audition slot.

