Arbor Heights Cub Scout Pack 799 Food Drive

Cub Scout Pack 799 of Arbor Heights Elementary will soon be holding its annual food drive. In an effort to increase community participation in serving others, the Boy Scouts of America are teaming up with local residents in the fight against hunger. On Saturday, March 11th Cub Scouts will disperse door hangers around their neighborhoods to ask the community for their help with food donations, and to leave donated items on their doorstep to be collected the following Saturday to be transported to a local food bank (Saturday, March 18th). Through partnerships with more than 30 local food banks and pantries, the Scouting for Food drive provides approximately 60,000 pounds of food annually to needy families. This community service project is designed to help fill the shelves of neighborhood food banks at a time of year when needs are high and supplies are low.

  • kr March 11, 2017 (12:55 pm)
    This weekend many Cub Scout Packs and Boy Scout Troops are also participating in the Scouting for Food drive. Cub Scout Pack 284, and Boy Scout Troop 284 dropped off flyers today in the area around Our Lady of Guadaloupe. I’m sure those in other parts of West Seattle will see scouts out and about today too. 

    As noted in the story above, all food collected will go to the West Seattle Foodbank. If you get one of our door hangers, please consider helping us contribute to a good cause.

    Kevin Reed 

    Pack 284 Committee Chair

