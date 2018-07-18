What you need to know about what’s happening on your West Seattle Wednesday

(Young Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We start our daily list with two FYIs:

DISASTER DRILL AT THE MOUNT: Residents and employees at Providence Mount St. Vincent knew the facility would have a full-scale drill sometime this month – today’s the day and it’s happening right now (started at 10 am). We’re mentioning it in case you’re in the area and noticing unusual activity. (4831 35th SW)

‘PADDLE SAFE’ EVENT AT SEACREST: As we mentioned earlier this week, media and emergency personnel are converging on Seacrest at 11 am for an event promoting the first-ever Paddle Safe Week. (1660 Harbor SW)

Now, highlights of what else is happening:

WADING POOLS OPEN – The wading pools scheduled to be open today, since the weather is expected to clear up and remain warm, are Lincoln Park until 8 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Hiawatha 12 pm-6:30 pm (Walnut/Lander), EC Hughes 12 pm-7 pm (2805 SW Holden).

LUNCH AND LEARN: Noon-1:30 pm at Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center, the Equity in Education Committee presents its next “Lunch and Learn,” focused on “Defining the Opportunity Gap.” Public welcome. (605 SW 108th)

LIBRARY LAB – GIZMOS AND GADGETS: 1-3 pm at Delridge Library, drop in and give them a try! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

JUNCTION PLAZA PARK AT DESIGN COMMISSION: 2 pm in the City Hall Boards and Commissions Room downtown, the Seattle Design Commission takes another look at the design concept for the new West Seattle Junction Park. Public welcome. (600 4th Ave.)

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS CARNIVAL: This year, a new location – White Center Heights Elementary. It opens today, 3-10 pm – here’s all the info. (10015 6th SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARMSTAND: Second weekly farmstand this summer for produce grown next to where it’s sold, 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW & SW Juneau)

SWAC COUGARS SIGNUPS: Registration is open for SWAC Cougars Youth Football and Cheer. You can also do it in person 5:30-7:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

GREENWAY DROP-IN: SDOT invites you to come look at the newest plans for the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway and share your thoughts – especially the 35th/Graham intersection redesign – 5:30-7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION QUARTERLY MEETING: 7 pm at The Kenney – here’s the agenda:

7:00 Welcome and Introductions 7:02 Appointment of Treasurer – Michael Brunner 7:05 Morgan Minute Updates Litter League MJ Cleanups: August 5, Sept 2 and Oct 7 9:30-11

SWDC Report

SWPAC Report

Morgan Mural Restoration

Emergency HUBs Events 7:15 New Business

Presentation: The Kenney Row Houses

SPD Micro Policing Plan Focus Group Invitation

Phase 2 – 35th Avenue SW safety project 8:30 Old Business

Morgan Junction Festival report

Morgan Junction Park Expansion update

Update Permanent Affordable Housing (PAH)

MHA Appeal Hearing underway

9:00 Adjournment

(7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WHAT ELSE IS UP? Plenty – check the full list out here.