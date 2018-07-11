West Seattle, Washington

‘What challenges do you think you’ll have as you get older?’

July 11, 2018 9:58 am
That’s the question the city hopes you will answer, whatever your age, via a new survey. It was sent to WSB by Irene Stewart, the longtime West Seattle community advocate who works in aging and disability services for the city Human Services Department:

Will you be able to live independently in your current home or a home of your choice? How do you prefer to get information about services and community resources? Aging and Disability Services — the Area Agency on Aging for Seattle & King County — wants to know! You can help by taking the community survey at surveymonkey.com/r/V5WKDF8. This survey is for adults (age 18+), not just older adults or others who already use their services. Share the link with family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues of all backgrounds. The survey is available until the end of July. For alternative formats or other languages, e-mail aginginfo@seattle.gov.

7 Replies to "'What challenges do you think you'll have as you get older?'"

  • West Seattle Hipster July 11, 2018 (11:59 am)
    Being taxed out of my home by city “leadership” is my main concern as I grow older.

    • Dede July 11, 2018 (7:26 pm)
      I recently received a foreclosure notice for our home. I called the King County Tax department and talked to a very nice person who helped me solve the problem. She sent me forms  to fill out which contained a long list of required items.I’m still gathering documents. Some requirements:Someone in the house must be over 61, someone disabled, and your income must be under $40,000. Also, if you are old enough you become exempt from property taxes. I’m 73 so that was rocking good news.Good luck. 

  • Swede. July 11, 2018 (2:40 pm)
    Staying in ‘my’ home won’t be a problem, since buying one haven’t been possible for many years. As a blue collar worker I’ve ‘enjoyed’ pay ‘raises’ less than inflation but home prices increased several hundred percent in this region. 

  • flimflam July 11, 2018 (4:23 pm)
    paying property taxes….

  • ST made me homeless in Seattle July 11, 2018 (7:20 pm)
    ST light rail forcing me out of my home will be what prevents me from aging at home in Seattle.

  • michael germundson July 11, 2018 (9:41 pm)
    Taxed out of my home.

  • chemist July 11, 2018 (9:41 pm)
    Our family homestead was built into one of the steep slope hills of West Seattle such that it’s two flights of stairs to get out of the house/into the garage and about 5 ft of steeper inclined paved surface to get beyond that to a street/alley.  It was fine when the grandparents were younger, but another 50 years of life in the home and mobility issues made those stairs and inclined areas treacherous for 90 year olds.Not every home needs to be a ranch-style home, but the two downsizing into a 3 story townhome or some of the frequent-transit-accessible apartments that have lofted sleeping space isn’t exactly something I could have seen my relative doing after becoming a widow.Walkers and folding wheelchairs were being deployed in the garage for a few years before assisted living became necessary.  I think even frequent transit service-no parking buildings might be better for the elderly with a few accessible parking spaces in a garage.  Slowly doing all those maneuvers from on-street spaces would be more “eyes on” than my grandmother would have wanted.

