‘What challenges do you think you’ll have as you get older?’

That’s the question the city hopes you will answer, whatever your age, via a new survey. It was sent to WSB by Irene Stewart, the longtime West Seattle community advocate who works in aging and disability services for the city Human Services Department:

Will you be able to live independently in your current home or a home of your choice? How do you prefer to get information about services and community resources? Aging and Disability Services — the Area Agency on Aging for Seattle & King County — wants to know! You can help by taking the community survey at surveymonkey.com/r/V5WKDF8. This survey is for adults (age 18+), not just older adults or others who already use their services. Share the link with family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues of all backgrounds. The survey is available until the end of July. For alternative formats or other languages, e-mail aginginfo@seattle.gov.