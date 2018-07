It’s a tradition every year – the “Mini-STP” bicycle ride to West Seattle Summer Fest! Don Brubeck of West Seattle Bike Connections sent these photos – from North Admiral to Gatewood and then to The Junction:

Don reports, “We did our 6th annual West Seattle STP bike ride today, riding from SW Seattle Street to SW Portland Street, and then back to Summer Fest. A great group of riders, young, old, and inbetween. The shady streets were the best!”