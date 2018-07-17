West Seattle Tuesday: WS Big Band Concert in the Park; ‘Unplugged!’; more…

Busy day already, so before it gets any busier, here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS: Open today! In West Seattle, that means Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm, and Delridge (Genesee/Delridge), noon-6:30 pm.

MOBILE BIKE REPAIRS: Second BikeWorks session of the summer – free or reduced-price bicycle repairs on the driveway behind Neighborhood House High Point, 2-4:30 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY FARMSTAND: Your next chance to buy farm-fresh produce from the Delridge Grocery Coop is 3-7 pm at the farmstand at the Shell across from DGC’s future store. (5441 Delridge Way SW)

SHAKE THE ROOM! 6 pm at High Point Library: “Shake up your body and expand your mind with beats and melodies from around the world. People of all ages are invited to learn about the natural world, experiment with new languages and create a spontaneous community jam session with Eli Rosenblatt’s high-energy blend of sounds from all over the globe.” (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE: The 11’s play their next state-tournament game tonight. WSLL shared this photo of the team with the marquee put up by Easy Street Records during Summer Fest (as shown in our as-it-happened festival coverage):

Their next game is tonight at 6:30 pm at PacWest in SeaTac. (14653 16th Ave S.)

CONCERT IN THE PARK: 7 pm tonight, be on the east lawn at Hiawatha for the West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (co-sponsored by WSB)! Free & fun – great music and a great way to stay cool. Here’s our detailed preview. (Walnut/Lander)

UNPLUGGED! Acoustic musicians and singers of all genres are welcome at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

Got something for the calendar? Please send info via e-mail – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!