West Seattle Thursday: 4747 California @ Design Review; Summer Concerts at Hiawatha begin; State Senate candidates’ forum; more!

Thanks to Kersti Muul for those photos – a golden-crowned sparrow getting food for nestlings. On to highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

WADING POOLS: Open today, per the Seattle Parks hotline. Check the schedules here.

SOUND TRANSIT LIGHT RAIL ELECTED LEADERSHIP GROUP: 2-4 pm at the Sound Transit board room. See the agenda and slide deck here. (401 S. Jackson)

JUNCTION PLAZA PARK AT DESIGN COMMISSION: 2 pm in the City Hall Boards and Commissions Room downtown, the Seattle Design Commission takes another look at the design concept for the new West Seattle Junction Park. Public welcome. (600 4th Ave.)

SPANISH-LANGUAGE MOVIE: 2 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

FIRST DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4747 CALIFORNIA SW: As previewed here last week (follow that link to see the design packet), the first Southwest Design Review Board meeting for this mixed-use project – also ~70 apartments, ~50 offstreet parking spaces – is at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. It will include a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30 pm, the first of six free Thursday night concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (with co-sponsors including WSB). Ural Thomas and The Pain perform tonight. Bring your own chair/blanket to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center. (Walnut/Lander)

REPTILES, UP CLOSE: Woodland Park Zoo is bringing them to the West Seattle (Admiral) Library tonight, 6:30 pm! (2306 42nd SW)

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE FORUM: 7 pm at the Disabled American Veterans‘ hall, five of the 11 candidates for the open State Senate seat have RSVP’d for this West Seattle Chamber of Commerce-presented forum. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

SUB POP AT ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Tonight’s Alki Community Council meeting, 7 pm at Alki UCC, includes one last update from Sub Pop Records before their big birthday bash brings thousands to the beach on August 11th. (6115 SW Hinds)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ GARDEN PARTY: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy – info in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

MORE, INCLUDING KIDS’ ACTIVITIES! See ALL the listings for today/tonight on our complete calendar.