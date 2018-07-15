West Seattle Sunday: From soccer to Summer Fest, plus mini-STP bike ride, Southwest Stories, much more!

We kick off your Sunday with soccer viewing!

WATCHING THE WORLD CUP’S FINAL MATCH: This is not an all-inclusive list, but if you’re looking for someplace to watch the 8 am match, here’s a few West Seattle spots we found:

–Whisky West (6951 California; WSB sponsor), open at 7 am

–Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), open at 7:30 am

–Prost West Seattle (3407 California SW), open at 7 am

–The Bridge (6301 California SW), open at 8 am

–The Lodge Sports Grille (4209 SW Alaska)

Now on to West Seattle Summer Fest, official hours 11 am-5 pm today BUT …

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET AT THE FESTIVAL: 10 am-2 pm in the lot behind KeyBank. (44th/Alaska)

Kids’ rides: 10 am-5 pm – prices/info here (buy tickets in the booth by the rides on SW Alaska east of 44th)

Shopping: 11 am-5 pm – here’s the list of both regular Junction merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

GreenLife – Sustainable West Seattle‘s sustainability-and-more expo is in Junction Plaza Park off SW Alaska east of California – schedule is here

Food: More Junction restaurants are offering “extended service” this year, which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list, which also includes visiting vendors

Music: The main stage is on California north of Oregon), with Jennifer Cepeda and DancePowered (photo above from their Saturday “flash mob”) up first at 11 am, The Dusty 45s on last at 4 pm – here’s the schedule

Beer garden: Next to the stage

Community groups: In the Info Booth – see the list/schedule here – some also are in booths on California and at GreenLife

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the list here

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT REMINDERS: Don’t forget that motorized-vehicle traffic is detoured off California and Alaska in the festival zone, and that will continue until festival breakdown/cleanup is complete late tonight. That means transit reroutes – the list is here.

GET TO SUMMER FEST VIA THE MINI-STP BIKE RIDE: Details here – meet up in North Admiral at 9:15 am, ride to Gatewood and then on to Summer Fest!

Also happening today/tonight:

WADING POOLS: Expected to be open again today. Your West Seattle wading pools will be Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (noon-6:30 pm; Delridge/Genesee)

COLMAN POOL CLOSURES OVER FOR NOW: The outdoor saltwater pool at Lincoln Park reopens to the public noon-7 pm after three-days of swim-meet closures. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to their weekly 1 pm-4 pm tours (get there by 3:45 pm) at historic Alki Point Lighthouse. (3201 Alki SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: Bob Carney, guest curator of the “Fired Up” exhibit at the Log House Museum, talks about putting together the stories of the peninsula’s neighborhood fire stations. 2-4 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

THE ROMVONG REMIX: A night of Cambodian music and art at The Skylark, 6-11 pm. All ages. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘FLAME IN THE MIRROR’: 7 pm free “staged reading of ‘FLAME IN THE MIRROR, An Irish-American Tale’, by longtime Seattle playwright John Ruoff,” with local actors, at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

And one more reminder …

NORTHBOUND I-5 CLOSURE: WSDOT stresses that you can still get to/from West Seattle – as explained in our original alert, with the work scheduled to end by early Monday morning.