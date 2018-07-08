West Seattle Sunday: Cooking, cleaning, watching, listening …

(Great Blue Heron, photographed above Alki Point by Jim Borrow)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ALL-STAR TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League‘s home park Bar-S in Alki continues hosting the District 7 11/12 All-Star Tournament, with WSLL’s team coming off an 18-0 win Saturday to play Rainier at 9 am today – see the brackets here. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

HELP FIGHT LITTER: 9:30 am-11 am, community-organized litter cleanup in Morgan Junction. All welcome – see our preview for details. (6540 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, fresh-grown produce, locally farmed meat, handcrafted beverages, cheeses, more. In the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

COOKING DEMONSTRATION AT WSFM: 10:30 am-noon, West Seattle-residing cookbook author/chef Kim O’Donnel is at the Farmers’ Market, preparing recipe(s) from her book PNW Veg. You can get your copy nearby at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) while you’re there. (California SW near SW Alaska)

WADING POOLS: Expected to be open again today. Your West Seattle wading pools will be Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (noon-6:30 pm; Delridge/Genesee)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to visit 1 pm-4 pm (get there by 3:45 pm) to see inside historic Alki Point Lighthouse. (3201 Alki SW)

DJ’ING AT C & P: Darryn Ray spins jazz and dance 78-rpm records at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar.