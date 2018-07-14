West Seattle Summer Fest reminder: Where to find the Farmers’ Market on Sunday

While we’re working on our last West Seattle Summer Fest report of the night, a reminder about Sunday – Yes, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market IS happening, 10 am-2 pm as always. But since its regular home in the middle of California SW is occupied by street-fair booths, you’ll find the market vendors in the WSFM’s old spot, the parking lot behind KeyBank – south side of SW Alaska, between 44th SW and the alley west of California SW. P.S. Remember that alhough the market starts at 10 as always, Summer Fest booths don’t officially open until 11 am.