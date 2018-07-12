West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, Art Walk, and so much more happening on your Thursday

BIG day/night ahead! First, West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, with street closures in The Junction starting as soon as 4 pm, so festival setup can begin. It’s also become a fun night for locals to wander – and this time, there’s more than ever.

CHALK ART: At the locations on the map below, you’ll find chalk artists starting at 6 pm – you’re invited to join them!

BUBBLEMAN: The popular performer will be at California/Alaska starting at 6:30 pm.

YADDA YADDA BLUES BAND: They’re playing outside West 5 (4539 California SW; WSB sponsor) starting at 7 pm.

In The Junction and beyond, second Thursday means …

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Here’s the new venue list/map:

Note that some venues have artists, some have food/drink specials to enhance your Art Walk night, some have both! It starts at 5 pm and goes “until late,” depending on the venue. This month’s highlights are listed here, including the Art Walk debut of Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor), where artist Sarah Ghanooni and musician Gretchen Yanover will be featured 5:30-7:30 pm. Also, Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) will host Erica Gordon of Steel Toe Studios, 5-9 pm.

Remember that, as you can see on the list/map, Art Walk stretches beyond The Junction – for example, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is a regular participant, waiving tasting fees for Art Walk’ers, and this month featuring artist Debbie Bianchi 6-9 pm.

What else is up today/tonight, you ask?

LOW, LOW TIDE: Just minutes before we published this, today’s lowest low tide bottomed out at -3.3 feet. Until 12:30 pm, you can meet up with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW) and Lincoln Park (near Colman Pool).

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TODAY … to the general public. Swim-meet closures continue through Saturday (July 14th) and the pool will be back to its regular schedule Sunday (then two more closure dates, July 20-21).

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: From the city list – Lincoln Park (until 8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); EC Hughes (noon-7 pm; 2805 SW Holden); Hiawatha (noon-6:30 pm; Walnut/Lander)

QUAIL PARK MEMORY CARE OF WEST SEATTLE OPEN HOUSE: 1-4 pm, it’s the first public open house for Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – refreshments, music, even face painting! (4515 41st SW)

LITTLE LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP: 6 pm at Bar-S, cheer on the West Seattle Little League 11-12 All-Stars as they go for the district championship! (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

CHRIS DORMAIER: The founder of SoundYoga (WSB sponsor) is the spotlighted author for tonight’s Words, Writers, West Seattle at Southwest Library, 6-7:30 pm. (9010 35th SW)

GOATFISH RELEASE PARTY: The new card game created by West Seattleites Chad and Lillian Gray is available at Meeples Games, and you can go play it tonight to celebrate! (3737 California SW)

GENESEE-SCHMITZ ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The Genesee-Schmitz Neighborhood Council invites you to an ice-cream social, 6:30 pm-dusk. (Future park at 48th/Charlestown)

THE SLAGS: Live, local favorites at Poggie Tavern in The Junction, with guests Snowday, 9 pm! (4717 California SW)

