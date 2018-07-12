West Seattle Summer Fest 2018: See the schedule for GreenLife

The three days of West Seattle Summer Fest (Friday-Sunday, July 13-15) include GreenLife, a festival within a festival, presented by Sustainable West Seattle and partners, who describe it as “three days of demonstrations and presentations to inspire more sustainable living,” focused this year on “Save the Orcas and the Salish Sea.” You’ll find GreenLife at Junction Plaza Park, along the north side of SW Alaska west of 42nd SW. GL will feature the “Virtual Salish Sea” exhibition, taking you underwater in Puget Sound via VR, plus an orca ride for kids, and booths with info on living sustainably. Plus – presentations and discussions, as scheduled:

Friday – What can we do? 1:00 pm – Opening Ceremony by the Duwamish Tribe; Discussion: Native American rights

2:00 pm – Make your yard a water cleaner to the Salish Sea

3:00 pm – The Tox-Ick Monster presentation

4:00 pm – Damsense presentation: Free the Snake and other wild rivers

5:00 pm – Diver Laura; Tox-ick

Music:

7:00 pm on, Summer Fest and GreenLife singalong Saturday – Legislative Action! 12:00 pm – Governor Inslee’s Orca Task Force public forum

2:00 pm – Liquid Natural Gas, What it means to the Salish Sea, with Lily Adams

3:00 pm -.Neighbors for Peace and Justice

4:00 pm – Natural Law with Rebecca Campbell

7:00 pm – Free Movie at the Senior Center: “Damnation,” about the removal of the Elwha Dam and the freeing of wild rivers. Sunday – Solutions 1:00 pm – Liquid Natural Gas: What it means to the Salish Sea, with Lily Adams

2:00 pm – SR3 whale and marine wildlife rescue

3:00 pm – Diver Laura – Tox-ick monster

Festival hours are 10 am-6 pm Friday and Saturday (main-stage music and beer garden running later), 11 am-5 pm Sunday. And remember that the streets start closing at 4 pm today (Thursday) for setup and Summer Fest Eve – more on that later this morning!