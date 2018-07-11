West Seattle Summer Fest 2018: 3 reasons to visit California/Oregon corners

This year’s West Seattle Summer Fest is ever closer, and our previews continue! This time, three reasons to explore the corners of California/Oregon on the north side of the festival zone:

ON THE SOUTHEAST CORNER – A RAFFLE! Here’s what you’ll be going for, and the explanation:

Once again, West Seattle Quilters have made a quilt to support the West Seattle Senior Center. Raffle tickets are $1 each and sales begin July 13 at West Seattle Summer Fest outside the Stop ‘n’ Shop. After Summer Fest, you can purchase raffle tickets at the Senior Center reception desk. All the ticket money goes directly to the Senior Center. The drawing for the winner of this year’s quilt will be held on Friday Sept. 28, 2018, at 8:30 pm during Rainbow Bingo. You don’t need to be present to win. The handmade quilt is a months-long effort by 28 people. This year’s quilt is titled “Stained Glass,” and the design features fractured squares that shimmer against a modern gray backdrop. This throw-sized quilt is the perfect size for your sofa or a nap! West Seattle Quilters meet at the Senior Center on the first and third Mondays of the month at 7pm to share quilting ideas and projects. Quilters of all ages, abilities, and quilting styles are welcome to join us!

And right across the street from the Senior Center, just south of the southwest corner of California/Oregon …

VERITY CREDIT UNION GRAND OPENING WEEKEND: The Junction’s new branch of Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) is celebrating its grand opening throughout Summer Fest, and has this schedule of events planned at its new storefront:

Friday, July 13

11:00-1:00 caricature artist

1:30-3:30 face painters

4:00-6:00 Elijah Dhavvan Saturday, July 14

10:00-12:00 caricature artist

12:00-2:00 Champagne Honeybee

2:00-4:00 face painters

4:00-6:00 The Whole Bolivian Army Sunday, July 15

11:00-1:00 caricature artist

2:00-4:00 Katie Kuffel

GIANT GAMES: And on the northeast corner of California/Oregon, one of this year’s new Summer Fest features – Giant Games! The festival website has the list of 11 games you’ll be able to play for free. Another reminder that festival hours are 10 am-6 pm Friday and Saturday – music and beer garden running later both nights – and 11 am-5 pm Sunday. Still more previews on the way!