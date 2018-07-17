West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway: Speed humps today, drop-in meeting tomorrow

Yet more transportation-related news: West Seattle’s newest speed humps are in place on 30th SW as part of the WS Neighborhood Greenway project. We took the photo this afternoon, after a note from area resident Debbie earlier today:

A few months ago I called SDOT to see if speed humps were going to be built but they said that was not in the plan … but sure enough, they are right now putting in speed humps – one just north of Cambridge and the other closer to Barton. I think there are plans for more further north on 30th. Our block is very happy about this, because, as you know, cars tend to use it as a bypass from Roxbury to Barton.

And remember that you can get an update on/share comments about the greenway project at a drop-in event tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18th) – 5:30-7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW)