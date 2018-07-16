West Seattle Monday: Light-rail meeting, music, more!

(2 young Anna’s Hummingbirds, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Monday! Here are highlights of what’s ahead today/tonight:

SOUND STEPS WEEKLY WALK: 10 am in Lincoln Park. If you can’t catch this one, see our calendar listing for how to participate in future walks! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS: Open today in West Seattle – Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); Delridge (12 noon-6:30 pm; Delridge Way/Genesee)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: 1 pm-7 pm blood drive at Our Lady of Guadalupe (closed 3-4 pm for a break), open to the public. (35th/Myrtle)

LIGHT RAIL STAKEHOLDER ADVISORY GROUP: The Sound Transit West Seattle/Ballard light-rail project’s Stakeholder Advisory Group meets 5-8 pm at ST’s board room downtown. Open to the public for observation, but there’s no comment period. (401 S. Jackson)

IF YOU SEE THE ALL-CITY BAND AT SEACREST … tonight is on the calendar as their annual photo night, not a formal performance or public event but always quite the spectacle so we’re mentioning it. And you of course can catch them in the West Seattle Grand Parade next Saturday!

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, WEEK 3: Third of four Monday nights for the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s free series at Delridge Community Center Park – at 7:30 pm, a student ensemble plays live, and then at 8 pm the sound system carries live audio from the SCMS Summer Festival concert at Benaroya Hall. (The live music returns during the concert’s intermission.) Bring your own blanket/chair! (Genesee/26th SW)

MONDAY QUIZ: Every Monday at 7:30 pm, all ages, prizes – longrunning quiz night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BIG WEEK AHEAD … preview our complete calendar (with more updates added every day) here!