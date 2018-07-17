WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit plans soil sampling on Pigeon Point

Thanks to Pete Spalding for sending a copy of that flyer circulated on Pigeon Point by Sound Transit. As it says, ST’s ongoing planning for West Seattle light rail will bring crews to PP for two to three days, starting as soon as tomorrow, for soil sampling. Options under consideration for West Seattle light-rail routing include either skirting around Pigeon Point or tunneling under it; ST reps talked with residents at the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council‘s meeting last month (WSB coverage here). At that meeting, asked where a Pigeon Point tunnel would end at the surface to the west, ST reps said “around Genesee/Delridge,” which explains the sampling location [map].

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE PROCESS: The project’s Stakeholder Advisory Group met again last night; most of the agenda was non-West Seattle-related. (Meeting docs are not yet online but if you’re interested, we’ve obtained the draft slide decks for the SODO alternatives [11 MB PDF] and Chinatown/ID alternatives [10 MB PDF] that comprised most of the discussion last night.) The SAG’s next scheduled meeting is September 5th; the Elected Leadership Group is scheduled to meet this Thursday, 2-4 pm, at the Sound Transit board room (401 S. Jackson). The recommendation for routes/station locations to advance to the third and final review phase is expected in fall.