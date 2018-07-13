West Seattle Friday: Summer Fest begins; low-low tide; Shakespeare in the park; more!

(9-year-old Ezra exploring Thursday’s low-low tide at Lincoln Park, photographed by dad Eugene Lee)

What a day and night ahead! First, West Seattle’s biggest party of the year begins:

QUICK LINKS FOR WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST, DAY 1: The festival’s official hours today are 10 am-6 pm, but food, drinks, and music run later. We’re in the Information Booth as usual for as-it-happens coverage starting later this morning (watch our Twitter feed for festival scenes, too), but here meantime are the toplines:

Shopping: 10 am-6 pm – here’s the list of both year-round merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

Kids’ rides: 10 am-8 pm – here are ride hours and prices

More activities – also listed here

GreenLife – Sustainable West Seattle‘s sustainability-and-more expo is in Junction Plaza Park off Alaska east of California – schedule is here

Food: More year-round restaurants than ever are offering “extended service,” which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list of those restaurants plus visiting vendors

Music: Starts on the main stage (California north of Oregon) at 3:30 pm with a showcase by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor); here’s the schedule

Beer garden: Next to the stage, open late

Community groups: In the Info Booth – see the list/schedule here

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the list here

See you at Summer Fest! P.S. Transit reroutes are here

Also ahead for your Friday:

LOW-LOW TIDE: 9:30 am-1:30 pm, Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out at Constellation Park (63rd SW and Beach Drive SW) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) because today’s low tide is VERY low, -3.6 feet at 11:38 am.

WADING POOLS: Sunny and warm, so they’ll be open today! In West Seattle, that means Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), until 8 pm; EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden), noon-7 pm; Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander), noon-6:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSURE: Reminder that Colman Pool is closed to the public again today because of swim meets.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, Terry presents “The Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of.” Today: “Rhythm On The River” (1940). $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents the Backyard Bard version of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at 7 pm in High Point Commons Park. Free. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ART LOUNGE: Get creative at Highland Park Improvement Club! Doors open at 7 pm. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

ALAN EHRLICH … performs live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Miles and Karina accompany Buster Keaton’s “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” – details in our calendar listing. 7:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

