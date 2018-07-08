West Seattle Farmers’ Market: Today’s cooking demo; next week’s big reminder

Two notes from today’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market:

COOKING DEMO: Did you get to visit the Seattle Public Library booth with West Seattle-based cookbook author/chef Kim O’Donnel demonstrating a recipe from her book PNW Veg? The recipe was Kohlrabi Slaw, and after getting Kim’s explanation of the vegetable’s versatility – it’s a member of the cabbage/broccoli/cauliflower (brassica) family! – we promptly picked up a beautiful $3 bundle of three purple kohlrabi bulbs elsewhere at the market. If you missed Kim (who’s holding a “torpedo onion” in our photo), her book remains available at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor).

And a reminder for next Sunday, courtesy of the chalkboard we photographed today:

MARKET MOVES FOR SUMMER FEST: On West Seattle Summer Fest Sunday, it’s the number one question at our temp HQ in the Info Booth: “Where’s the Farmers’ Market?” Answer: On that day only (July 15th this year), it’s back in its original spot, the parking lot behind KeyBank on the southwest corner of California/Alaska. Same hours – 10 am to 2 pm. (But festival hours on Sunday are 11 am-5 pm, so if you’re going to the WSFM, do it first, then come enjoy Summer Fest!)