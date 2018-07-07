WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Who steals from a yard sale?’

Reader report from Schuyler:

Around 12 pm this afternoon, I was having a yard sale on the corner of 45th and Stevens. A white male in his late 40s to early 50s pulled up in a darker-gray Buick 4-door sedan. He had short grayish hair, and some semblance of a beard, and was wearing a bright green T-shirt and shorts. He was friendly and inquired about a number of items — including my Seiko divers watch.

At one point he made an off the cuff remark stating ‘I wish I could afford some of the items you have here’. It was then, when he believed I was not paying attention, that he picked the watch up and put it in his pocket and began walking to his car. I confronted him and he swore he did not take it and hopped immediately peeled out. The Buick was new and had a temporary paper license plate in the upper left hand corner of the back window — which I was unfortunately unable to read. And The license plate mounts on either bumper contained yellow dealership advertisements – although I did not have time to catch the dealership name. The cops were notified and a report has been filed.

As infuriating as the theft was, it’s less about the item and more about the principle — who the hell steals from a yard sale?