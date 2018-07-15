West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alley arson; window warning

July 15, 2018 10:17 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

EARLY MORNING ALLEY ARSON: Thanks to Patrick for the photo and tip that an early-morning fire callout near California/Raymond was arson.

We confirmed that tonight with SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley, who tells WSB via an e-mail response, “Investigators confirmed two recycle bins and one garbage bin were set on fire, along with two rolls of toilet paper inside a porta potty. These all occurred in an alleyway. Total estimated loss for all bins combined is $500. Case referred to SPD for followup.” Earlier in the morning, SFD responded to a dumpster fire at Westwood Village but Tinsley says that was not believed to be related.

WINDOW WARNING: From Lindsay, reporting a burglary in the Highland Park area last night:

The burglars got in the house via a semi=open window that was accidentally left open. With the weather so hot, I thought it might be good if you could broadcast a PSA reminding folks that burglars look for open windows and doors. I would really hate for anyone else to be affected in this way.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alley arson; window warning"

  • WSNeighbor July 15, 2018 (11:41 pm)
    Reply

    The toilet paper being used to start the first sounds similar to the multiple arson attempts by someone at the apartment building right at CA/Raymond earlier this year – any updates there? 

