WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral attack defendant found incompetent; 2 reader reports

We start this morning’s West Seattle Crime Watch report with an update on the Admiral assault case:

KIERRA WARD FOUND NOT COMPETENT: At a Thursday hearing, a judge ordered Admiral attack defendant Kierra Ward sent to Western State Hospital for up to 90 days for treatment that will attempt to restore competency so she can stand trial. A recent evaluation (ordered last month) found Ward incompetent, deemed to have untreated schizophrenia. She has been jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail since she was arrested last October and charged with stabbing an Admiral woman who was out for a walk with her baby. With the new order in the case, the next hearing is scheduled for late September.

Also in Crime Watch, two reader reports:

HIT-RUN: From Creek, whose wife was hit in a multiple-vehicle crash on the West Seattle Bridge: “Vehicular assault, hit and run on the West Seattle Bridge early (Thursday) afternoon. Multiple cars damaged. White box truck. Last seen in Admiral Junction area. White male, 40-50 years old, long blondish hair, no shirt, short/thin build, khaki shorts. Call the police immediately if you have any info.”

CAR PROWL: From Derek: “(Wednesday) night someone car prowled and ransacked a trailer, box truck and multiple vehicles at our business property located at 5405 West Marginal Way SW.”