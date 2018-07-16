WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About that pursuit; plus – stolen Yamaha dirt bike; found Diamondback bicycle

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ABOUT THAT PURSUIT: We got several messages about a law-enforcement pursuit on NB 35th SW this morning; via scanner, we then heard that it was King County Sheriff’s Office and that it had been terminated. Before we could inquire further, we got a tip about a sizable presence at the park-and-ride on Roxbury across from Holy Family. Once we arrived there – with one officer left on scene (photo above, a Burien Police – who contract with KCSO – vehicle) – we found out the two situations were related. KCSO was pursuing someone who was both driving erratically and who had plates that didn’t match the vehicle. The driver seemed to be pulling over on Roxbury – then hit an unmarked KCSO car and took off again. At some point on NB 35th, KCSO stopped the pursuit. No arrest last we heard and no other details so far. Thanks again for the tips – best way to get us is always 206-293-6302, 24/7, text or voice.

From the inbox:

STOLEN DIRT BIKE: The photo is from Danyell:

She reports, “My husband’s dirt bike was stolen right outside our front door, in Admiral.” Plate 2F8098. Call 911 if you see it.

FOUND BICYCLE: From the “likely stolen and dumped” file – the photo is from Nancy:

She writes, “Anyone missing a Jr Viper Diamondback bike, green and white? Found between SW Dakota and SW Adams on 30th.”