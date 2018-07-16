WEDNESDAY: Unusual activity you might notice in the Seacrest vicinity

Especially for the eagle-eyed residents along West Seattle’s north/northeast waterfront, here’s unusual activity you might notice at Seacrest (and vicinity) at midday Wednesday: The U.S. Coast Guard, Seattle Police, Alki Kayak Tours, and other participants will be demonstrating rescues and safe paddling techniques as part of a media event promoting Paddle Safe Week (which starts Friday, July 20th, by proclamation of the governor). This is described in the announcement as “the first statewide public safety campaign focused solely on paddlesport safety … (it) aims to educate the public about laws that apply to paddlecraft users and raise awareness about precautions to take before heading out on Washington’s diverse waterways. The event is set for late morning Wednesday, so in case you notice an unusual presence of public-safety vessels and media crews that day, now you know!