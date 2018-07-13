West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: West Seattle Summer Fest’s first night rocks to a close

July 13, 2018 11:57 pm
Taking the stage to close out the first night of West Seattle Summer Fest 2018 just after 10 pm … The Briefs. They were – briefly – intro’d by one of last year’s Summer Fest headliners, Brent Amaker:

He told the Summer Fest crowd they “deserved” The Briefs. To deliver on that, they jumped right in.

The slate leading up to The Briefs included another Seattle band, Versing:

Both during and between bands, the official Summer Fest beer garden was the place to be:

Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) had a merch tent nearby:

Tomorrow the performances start earlier – with Boom Dance on stage at 11:30 am (the festival resumes at 10) – see the full lineup here.

