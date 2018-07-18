VIDEO: State’s first-ever Paddle Safe Week previewed in West Seattle waters

That’s Greg Whittaker of Alki Kayak Tours demonstrating rescue techniques during today’s Paddle Safe Week media-preview event at Seacrest. Also participating in the Washington State Parks-organized event: Seattle Police and U.S. Coast Guard personnel and vessels:

Portraying a paddler in need of rescue was Jim Virgin:

Jim chairs the state park system’s Paddle Advisory Committee. The big message from today’s event, promoting the first-ever Paddle Safe Week, which starts Friday: If you’re headed out paddling, have your life jacket on at all times! Dress for the cold water, NOT for the warmer air temperatures. If you heed a few simple rules like that, you might help reduce the number of rescue calls – hundreds every year – that these responders have to answer:

Even if you THINK you know all the rules – review them here just to be sure, before your next trip out on the water.