VIDEO: Shannon & The Clams at West Seattle Summer Fest

(WSB photos/video. Above, band leader Shannon Shaw)

Up from the Bay Area to headline the second night of West Seattle Summer Fest, behold Shannon and The Clams! We recorded video of parts of the first three songs in their Summer Fest set:

The group’s bio notes they’ve toured and recorded extensively in the near-decade since they formed. They were introduced – as were Friday night’s headliners The Briefs – by West Seattle musician Brent Amaker.

No late-night concert for Summer Fest’s final day – when the festival wraps up Sunday at 5, that means everything. But it’ll be going out in style with the always-popular Dusty 45s at 4 pm (see the full schedule here).