VIDEO, PHOTOS: Ural Thomas and The Pain open 2018 Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

July 19, 2018 10:12 pm
Photos and video by Leda Costa for West Seattle Blog

This year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha have begun! That’s Ural Thomas and The Pain, up from Portland, shaking the stage tonight for the first of six free Thursday night shows.

The Admiral Neighborhood Association has presented the concert series since 2009, and we’ve been co-sponsoring it since the start. Lots of other community businesses support the series, too, keeping it free.

As usual, the littlest concertgoers were the most prone to getting up and moving to the music. If you missed it, here’s a snippet of sound:

OK, some grownups did dance too:

Next Thursday (July 26th), 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha, the concerts continue with Good Quiver – see you there!

