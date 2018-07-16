TUESDAY: Cool off with West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park

(Video courtesy West Seattle Big Band)

Tomorrow (Tuesday) night, the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center is the place to be – you can stay cool(er) in the shade while enjoying a free concert by the West Seattle Big Band! 7 pm Tuesday will be the start time for this year’s WSBB Concert in the Park. It’s co-sponsored by WSB and the West Seattle Grand Parade, with a special tie between the parade and the concert – again this year, the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community will be presented during the concert. As noted here last week, this year’s trophy recipient will be recently retired West Seattle High School baseball and golf coach Velko Vitalich – that means he’ll be riding toward the start of the parade (which begins at 11 am Saturday, southbound on California SW from SW Lander in The Admiral District to SW Edmunds in The Junction). But first, be on the Hiawatha lawn tomorrow night to enjoy great music – with special guest vocalist CC! – and community spirit; bring a chair/blanket to sit on, and look for the stage along Walnut south of Lander.