TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; looking ahead…

July 11, 2018 7:20 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:20 AM: Good morning! No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle.

LOOKING AHEAD: Reminders that – starting 4 pm Thursday, California closes to vehicle traffic between Edmunds and Genesee, and SW Alaska closes between 44th and 42nd, through Sunday night, for West Seattle Summer Fest … Friday night brings the next major weekend-long northbound I-5 closure – you can still get to/from West Seattle, as explained here.

8 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; looking ahead..."

  • Sukie July 11, 2018 (9:21 am)
    Traffic on the bridge heading east is gridlocked including the 99 on ramp. Glad I’m on the bus. It does seem rather late for so much traffic IMHO. 

    • Mark Schletty July 11, 2018 (10:38 am)
      Get used to it. When the viaduct comes down, and with the City continuing to pack more people into West Seattle, this will likely be the norm 24/7.

      • Smittytheclown July 11, 2018 (11:34 am)
        Where I work we have the option to “work from home” two days a week.  It’s fantastic for employee morale, retention and the environment.  I can’t believe the city doesn’t put in place some tax incentive for businesses to promote this.  Some people save 3/4 hours a day in time!  If people had Tue/Thu and others had Mon/Wed from home life (and traffic!) would be so much better.  * I completely understand that not all jobs can be “work from home”, but a hug number can be. 

        • T July 11, 2018 (1:28 pm)
          I agree Smitty. I used to spend 3 hours of my day round trip and it’s probably only gotten worse.

      • Tsurly July 11, 2018 (12:58 pm)
        Perhaps that will encourage people to consider other options, like riding a bike. The only thing that impacts my commute to downtown is the Spokane Street bridge opening, which is a very minor delay when it happens.

  • KM July 11, 2018 (12:18 pm)
    There was a suggested reroute from some media outlets suggesting people loop through West Seattle due to the shutdown of I5 for an investigation of a pedestrian death. Today was definitely beyond typical, and we are a region with limited reroutes due to our geography. It’s just something we’ve learned to live with.

    • WSB July 11, 2018 (12:43 pm)
      The deadly collision happened on southbound I-5 at Seneca. Why would anyone suggest “looping through West Seattle”? Maybe use 99 as an alternate but no reason to subsequently “loop through West Seattle.” Since it was southbound, I didn’t even include it in the morning outbound notes.

      • KM July 11, 2018 (1:04 pm)
        I think they were suggesting it for those trying to access I-90? Which I’m still not sure it makes sense. Something about going across WS Bridge, then using First and Forth. I thought it was odd, but didn’t look into it to see why that would be suggested (no commute, no skin the game).

