TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

7:11 AM: We start with a collision at 35th/Holden. A texter says a motorcyclist was injured. No other details. That’s it for incidents so far in or from West Seattle.
Do you anticipate any follow-up re:the motorcycle crash? Just went past the scene and it looked like injury to the rider would’ve been horrific based on the condition of the bike and surrounding debris.
