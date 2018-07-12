TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, with West Seattle Summer Fest road closures starting this pm

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle.

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES: Later today, starting around 4 pm, California closes to vehicle traffic between Edmunds and Genesee, and SW Alaska closes between 44th and 42nd, through Sunday night, for West Seattle Summer Fest. That means Metro reroutes – find that info here.

REVIVE I-5: Tomorrow night through early Monday, it’s the next major weekend-long northbound I-5 closure – remember that you can still get to/from West Seattle, as explained here.

7:58 AM: Big SFD dispatch for “rescue extrication” situation in 5000 block Delridge Way SW. We’ll be starting a separate story about it. (Update: Here’s that link.)