West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

70℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, with West Seattle Summer Fest road closures starting this pm

July 12, 2018 7:11 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle.

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES: Later today, starting around 4 pm, California closes to vehicle traffic between Edmunds and Genesee, and SW Alaska closes between 44th and 42nd, through Sunday night, for West Seattle Summer Fest. That means Metro reroutes – find that info here.

REVIVE I-5: Tomorrow night through early Monday, it’s the next major weekend-long northbound I-5 closure – remember that you can still get to/from West Seattle, as explained here.

7:58 AM: Big SFD dispatch for “rescue extrication” situation in 5000 block Delridge Way SW. We’ll be starting a separate story about it. (Update: Here’s that link.)

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, with West Seattle Summer Fest road closures starting this pm"

  • FedUp July 12, 2018 (8:07 am)
    Reply

    Parking restrictions also go into place around the Junction to allow for bus rerouting. Specifically 44th Ave SW between Oregon and Genesee.   I am sure there are others, but this is just the one I know about. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann