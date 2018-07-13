TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, with Summer Fest road closures and I-5 reminder

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! The most recent incident reported in/from West Seattle was a crash in the Delridge/Dakota area. SFD has closed out its response, which means no major injuries.

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES: Remember that California is closed to vehicle traffic between Edmunds and Genesee, and SW Alaska between 44th and 42nd, through Sunday night, for West Seattle Summer Fest, which starts at 10 this morning. That means Metro reroutes too – find that info here.

REVIVE I-5: Starting tonight, scheduled to continue through early Monday, it’s the next major weekend-long northbound I-5 closure. However, WSDOT note that you can still get to/from West Seattle, and that’s explained here.