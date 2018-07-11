UPDATE: Gas-leak response in 4800 block Beach Drive SW

(Added – texted photo; thank you!)

2:24 PM: If you have to travel on Beach Drive SW south of Jacobsen, consider waiting a bit. There’s a Seattle Fire response blocking the road for a natural-gas leak in the 4800 block (here’s a map of the vicinity where it was reported). According to SFD communication monitored via scanner, a line was not punctured; it’s a “small leak” and they’re working to shut off the gas while awaiting Puget Sound Energy.

2:57 PM: Per the incident log, all SFD units have closed out of the call.