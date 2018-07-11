West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Gas-leak response in 4800 block Beach Drive SW

July 11, 2018 2:24 pm
2:24 PM: If you have to travel on Beach Drive SW south of Jacobsen, consider waiting a bit. There’s a Seattle Fire response blocking the road for a natural-gas leak in the 4800 block (here’s a map of the vicinity where it was reported). According to SFD communication monitored via scanner, a line was not punctured; it’s a “small leak” and they’re working to shut off the gas while awaiting Puget Sound Energy.

2:57 PM: Per the incident log, all SFD units have closed out of the call.

  • T July 11, 2018 (2:29 pm)
    I am down here and this occurred while someone was digging post holes for a fence. I did not see any Utilities marked although it is possible that they we’re. Either way this should be a reminder to all of us to CALL BEFORE YOU DIG!

  • AS July 11, 2018 (3:46 pm)
    I saw that guy setting up posts since yesterday. I thought to myself that he MUST be smart enough to call ahead & get the area painted, seeing that there are obviously utilities running to & from 4 houses RIGHT where he’s digging along the street and along the alley.

  • vp July 11, 2018 (5:33 pm)
     He did not call — thinking the gas line went down the middle of the driveway.   The entire line to what is known as the Painted Lady now has to be replaced.  Always call.  

  • just wondering July 11, 2018 (5:50 pm)
    There is no large open space that fronts on Beach Drive SW except  in the front yard of the big house that is listed as historical.Is that where the fence is being built?

    • D July 11, 2018 (6:16 pm)
      Yes it’s the big open lot in front of the satterlee house. 

  • OZ July 11, 2018 (6:38 pm)
    Hi everyone,I’m the owner of the house.  The contractor we hired to build the fence thought the glass line was down the driveway.  He’s really embarrassed about everything and knows he made a mistake.  He’s a super nice guy, owns his own business and is about to receive a big fee. I feel bad for him. West Seattle isn’t amazing community and filled with compassionate people.  Can we please give him a break.Thank you!

    • Tsurly July 11, 2018 (7:13 pm)
      A compentent contractor would not make the mistake of assuming where a gas line is. It’s nothing other than neglegence and I guarantee if  he can’t make a simple dig request he is cutting corners on safety elsewhere. I’d fire him before something else happens.

    • T July 11, 2018 (10:06 pm)
      Oz and all other readers, I made the initial response and I truly wanted it to be read as a reminder to call before digging. I am sorry it was used to berate this gentleman. I watched him deal with this and he reacted correctly, quickly, and with extreme concern for the safety of others. Yes he made the huge initial mistake of assuming and not calling but handled the situation very well and will be paying dearly for it.  A lesser person would not have handled this so well and it could have been a disaster. I have personally been on a job where we called, had all utilities marked, used extreme caution, and we still hit a gas line. It is terrifying . I am glad this ended well and must say this contractor seemed more horrified by his mistake than embarrassed. I believe he has learned a lesson and deserves some compassion.

  • Rick July 11, 2018 (9:13 pm)
    Yeah,people don’t make mistakes.

