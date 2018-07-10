THURSDAY: SoundYoga’s Chris Dormaier at ‘Words, Writers, West Seattle’

West Seattle, Washington

“Why Yoga Works and How It Can Work for You” is the title of a new book by someone who knows firsthand – Chris Dormaier, founder of SoundYoga (WSB sponsor). She’ll be reading from it during the next Words, Writers, West Seattle event, this Thursday night (July 12th), 6-7:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 California SW). The author series is co-presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library. This year, as we noted back in February, SoundYoga’s celebrating 20 years!

