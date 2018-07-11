THURSDAY: Father-daughter card-game designers invite you to Goatfish release party

Ever wonder what happens AFTER successful crowdfunding for a project? West Seattleites Chad and Lillian Gray can tell you – in the photo they shared, they’re holding some of the results of last year’s Kickstarter crowdfunding to produce the card game they designed, Goatfish! It’s been distributed to backers and is now available to all. So they’re celebrating its release with a family-friendly event tomorrow night (Thursday, July 12th) at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-9:30 pm: “There will be game decks available to play and an official Goatfish tournament with prizes!” You can also check out Goatfish in the Meeples Games booth at West Seattle Summer Fest this Friday-Sunday in The Junction.