SURVEY TIME! Here’s how to provide your West Seattle Summer Fest feedback for this year and suggestions for next year

(West Seattle Summer Fest 2018 photo by Paul Weatherman)

On this third day after West Seattle Summer Fest 2018, the Junction Association – the merchants’ organization that presents the festival – is ready for your feedback and suggestions! The official Summer Fest survey is online (as well as a note about how last year’s feedback shaped changes for this year). There’s an incentive to answer it, too – drawing for a West 5 (WSB sponsor) gift card – or you can be completely anonymous. Just go here!

P.S. If you need a refresher before responding to the survey, you can scroll through all our Summer Fest coverage in the WSB “West Seattle festivals” archive.