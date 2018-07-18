West Seattle, Washington

SURVEY TIME! Here’s how to provide your West Seattle Summer Fest feedback for this year and suggestions for next year

July 18, 2018 1:53 pm
(West Seattle Summer Fest 2018 photo by Paul Weatherman)

On this third day after West Seattle Summer Fest 2018, the Junction Association – the merchants’ organization that presents the festival – is ready for your feedback and suggestions! The official Summer Fest survey is online (as well as a note about how last year’s feedback shaped changes for this year). There’s an incentive to answer it, too – drawing for a West 5 (WSB sponsor) gift card – or you can be completely anonymous. Just go here!

P.S. If you need a refresher before responding to the survey, you can scroll through all our Summer Fest coverage in the WSB “West Seattle festivals” archive.

