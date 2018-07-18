STUFF THE BUS DIAPER DRIVE: Talarico’s trivia tonight; WestSide Baby HQ party Sunday

(WSB photo: WestSide Baby’s diaper-drive bus at West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade afterparty)

The heart of summer also brings the heart of WestSide Baby‘s biggest diaper-donation drive of the year, Stuff the Bus! Here are two opportunities for you to contribute:

TALARICO’S TRIVIA TONIGHT: Host Phil Tavel says, “This week, Trivia Night at Talarico’s is supporting the WestSide Baby diaper drive. Help give to parents and their children who don’t have enough diapers. Instead of cash, bring diapers! Any size for children. If you can’t bring diapers, bring cash and we will buy the diapers – but, bring diapers! There will be a nice prize for the team that brings the most diapers. Also some raffle prizes as well.” 8:30 pm until about 10:15 pm. (

STUFF THE BUS BASH ON SUNDAY: Again this year, WS Baby is inviting everyone to bring diapers to its headquarters for a big party – that’s noon-3 pm this Sunday (July 22nd):

Fun during the afternoon will include… Tours of our new, expanded warehouse

Diaper Dash – a short race for baby crawlers & non-walkers!Article Image

Trike Race – fun for kids ages 2-6 (we will provide trikes & helmets!)

Diaper Relay – because adults want to have fun too!

Kids games, arts & crafts!

Live music

Local food trucks

Free lemonade stand

Free ice cream!

And, most importantly, we will be stuffing our WestSide Baby Bus with your diaper donations! Donating to our summer drive can be as easy as bringing a package of wipes, or an open package of diapers with you.

All welcome! (10002 14th SW)