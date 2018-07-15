SPORTS: West Seattle Little League state-tournament play starts today

The West Seattle Little League players who’ve just won district championships are starting their quests to win state titles! The photo and update are from WSLL’s Kathy Powers:

Congratulations to West Seattle Little League 12’s for clinching the District 7 title this week. Pictured are players Blake Taft, Bobby Trigg, Caden Fahy, Eli Palmer, Jake Daily, Joe Sherick, Matthew Henning, Matthew Hazlegrove, Miles Gosztola, Parker Eley, Robbie Foisy, Simon Vance, TJ Buehring and Wyatt Glover, along with Manager Mike Fahy and Coaches Sean Eley and Brian Sherick.

Both the 11’s and 12’s will represent District 7 for the State title.

The 11’s will play their tournament at Pacwest fields in Seatac (14649 16th Ave S). Their first game is Sunday, July 15th (today!) at 12:30. Bracket link here.

The 12’s will play their tournament in Sedro-Woolley. Their first game will be Saturday July 21st at Noon. Bracket link here.

We invite the community to come cheer our players on!