Amy sent the photo, wondering about that state ferry’s eye-catching maneuvers off Alki. MarineTraffic.com id’d it as the Suquamish, which has been under construction at Vigor on Harbor Island – where it was christened in January – so we checked with them. Spokesperson Athena Maris says the Suquamish was out on sea trials, and is expected back out early tomorrow morning, starting around 7 am. It’s expected to join the WSF fleet later this year.