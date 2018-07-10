See what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Pacific-slope Flycatcher, photographed by Mark Ahlness)

Just some of the highlights for today/tonight on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS: Open today! In West Seattle, that means Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm, and Delridge (Genesee/Delridge), noon-6:30 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE FIBER ARTS CLUB: 11 am-1 pm, bring your project to Highland Park Improvement Club and be social while you create! (1116 SW Holden)

MOBILE BIKE REPAIRS: First BikeWorks session of the summer – free or reduced-price bicycle repairs on the driveway behind Neighborhood House High Point, 2-4:30 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY FARMSTAND: Fresh produce 3-7 pm at the farmstand at the Shell across from Delridge Grocery Coop‘s future store. (5441 Delridge Way SW)

LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League‘s 11-12 All-Stars play Renton in a 6 pm semifinal game of the District 7 tournament at Bar-S Playfield on Alki Point. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Rescheduled July get-together is tonight – more social than business – all welcome, 6:30 pm at Beer Star in White Center. (SW 98th/16th SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: All welcome at SDCG’s monthly meeting, 7 pm at 2 Fingers Social. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, all welcome. (9131 California SW)

NO ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEETING: The ANA meeting planned for tonight has been postponed – new date TBD.

Got something for the calendar? Please send info via e-mail – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!