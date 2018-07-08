Second win for West Seattle Little League in All-Star tournament’s second day

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand. Above, Miles Gosztola pitching)

Just in from Bar-S – the West Seattle Little League 11/12 All-Stars win again! We stopped by for a few photos during this morning’s District 7 tournament game vs. Rainier.

(Bobby Trigg sliding)

Thanks to Cami MacNamara for sending the final score – 20-0, in four innings. WSLL plays again Tuesday at 6 pm. But there’s more baseball to come today – two other teams play at noon – as the tournament field continues narrowing .

(Jake Daily at bat)

You can see the brackets here. The championship game will be at 6 pm Thursday.