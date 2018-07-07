West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

Seattle Police chief search: Mayor announces one finalist out, Interim Chief Carmen Best back in

July 7, 2018 5:52 pm
8 COMMENTS
Just in from the mayor’s office: One of the previously announced three finalists for Seattle Police Chief is out, Interim Chief Carmen Best is back in. Here’s the news release in its entirety:

Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced that former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay formally withdrew from consideration for the role of Seattle Police Chief following conversations on police reform with Mayor Durkan. Mayor Durkan asked for the Competitive Exam to reconvene to choose an additional candidate, and following the convening, the assessors selected Interim Chief Carmen Best as an additional candidate. Interim Chief Best will join Eddie Frizell, Inspector, Minneapolis Police Department and Ely Reyes, Assistant Chief, Austin Police Department as a finalist for the position.

“I met with former Chief McLay, reviewed his competitive exam materials, and have spoken with a number of individuals including the Mayor of Pittsburgh about his work. He understands the complexity of policing and has been a national leader on police reform. In our first conversation in June, he indicated that his strongest passion is in reform. The Seattle Police Department remains under federal court order and is in a critical two year compliance sustainment period. This upcoming week, Federal Judge Robart has called all parties to court for a status report, and I was briefed by the City Attorney and SPD ahead of the conference,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan. “One of my key priorities as Mayor has been to sustain reforms while continuing to build our nation-leading police department. I have been exploring a range of options to not just sustain reform, but continue to improve the department to meet the needs of our fast growing city. We need additional expertise to help the City in assessing our path forward under the Consent Decree and our work with the DOJ and the Monitoring Team. I talked with Chief McLay this past week and we agreed that assisting on reform efforts was the best way he could help Seattle.”

“As a law enforcement officer and former Chief of Police for the City of Pittsburgh, my passion has been on the processes for creating transformational change and organizational excellence. After a lot of thought about how I can make the biggest impact, and after conversations with my family and with Mayor Durkan over the last several weeks, it is clear to me that I can most effectively support Seattle’s continued reform efforts outside of the role of Chief of Police, which is why I’ve withdrawn from consideration to be the Seattle Police Department’s next Chief of Police. It was an honor to be considered for the Chief of Police role in one of America’s great cities, and I look forward to continue my conversations with Mayor Durkan and the City about how I can best support Seattle’s steps toward meaningful and lasting reform, grounded in a firm commitment to the best practices of 21st century policing,” said former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay.

On Friday, Mayor Durkan asked the Seattle Department of Human Resources to reconvene the Competitive Exam process as specified in Section 2 and 3, Article 6 of the City Charter. On Saturday, the assessors reconvened using the same criteria: the nomination of candidates from the 25-person community-based Police Search Committee, the recommendations from the Search Committee and its co-chairs, information gathered during the recruitment and selection processes, and written responses to examination questions. The assessors recommended that Interim Chief Carmen best be added as an additional candidate for the Mayor to consider. You can find the Competitive Exam memo here.

This upcoming week, all candidates will do a series of community meetings and interviews with Mayor Durkan.

“As I begin the interview process, our next chief must be committed to public safety while continuing to build an accountable, diverse police department focused on meaningful and lasting reforms. I look forward to listening to the community and talking with all three candidates,” said Mayor Durkan.

In June and July, Mayor Durkan initially met with each of the candidates and the City conducted site visits to each of the cities. The site visit team included many members of the community including Mayor Burgess, Executive Director of the Chief Seattle Club Colleen Echohawk, Chinatown-International District Public Safety Advisor Sonny Nguyen, Pastor Lawrence Ricky Willis, United Black Christian Clergy and Asha Mohammed, Women’s Advocacy Center and Ian Warner, Legal Counsel to the Mayor and a former member of the Monitoring Team to the Consent Decree. The Mayor will have the site visit team do an equivalent review in Seattle in the coming days.

Previously, the 25 members of the Police Search Committee many of whom have extensive experience in criminal justice reform, collaborated with a national search firm to attract many qualified applicants from across the country. At the end of the community input process in late March, the Committee worked together to narrow the field of applicants. Five candidates were forwarded by the Police Selection Committee to participate in the Competitive Exam process. As required by the City Charter, the Competitive Exam process submitted three names to Mayor Durkan. You can read more about the full community engagement and search process here.

8 Replies to "Seattle Police chief search: Mayor announces one finalist out, Interim Chief Carmen Best back in"

  • Workdowntown July 7, 2018 (7:12 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah, Carmen!!!

  • HTB July 7, 2018 (9:24 pm)
    Reply

    Durkan needs to stick to her guns. Best did not make the cut and that should be the decision. Changing it because people complained is a sign of weakness.

  • Brenda July 7, 2018 (9:47 pm)
    Reply

    Carmen In!City Counsil Out!

  • KT July 7, 2018 (9:54 pm)
    Reply

    A lot of time and money wasted.

  • Bradley July 8, 2018 (1:03 am)
    Reply

    I was excited and hopeful when Best took over as interim Chief, but I’ve been extremely disappointed with her to date. The SPD is in shambles like never before and Seattle isn’t a safe place today.

  • flimflam July 8, 2018 (6:58 am)
    Reply

    durkin sure blows whatever way the wind takes her it seems….

  • JoB July 8, 2018 (8:44 am)
    Reply

    unfortunately at best interim Police Chiefs are given plenty of responsibility and little authoritycompound that with the sheer paperwork of trying to comply with the justice department and it’s little wonder that Best didnt’ manage to flip some kind of switch and turn the department on a proverbial dime.i think we should give her a chance. after all.. no other candidate knows the reality of policing Seattle better.

