West Seattle, Washington

17 Tuesday

65℉

UPDATE: 2-alarm house fire in 8600 block Fauntlee Crest SW

July 17, 2018 1:57 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

1:57 AM: A full Seattle Fire response is headed for a house fire reported in the 8600 block of Fauntlee Crest SW [map]. Updates to come.

2:02 AM: First crews arriving say it’s a fully engulfed 2-story house and they’re calling a second alarm. Side note – this is a difficult area to reach, up a hillside dead-end. It’s close to our HQ … but there are dead-ends here on top of the hill too.

2:14 AM: Via scanner, scene commander reports most of the fire has been “knocked down” – and she is referring to the dead-end street as she instructs some of the extra units on where to locate. No report of any injuries; the initial report of this mentioned that the residents were evacuating.

2:21 AM: Added a photo just sent by our crew. SFD is canceling most of the second-alarm units.

2:29 AM: SFD is reporting that the last spots of fire were in the attic – our crew confirms that firefighters are aiming water that way right now – and the fire’s just been declared “tapped.”

2:53 PM: We’ve talked to the SFD public-information officer on scene. Both people who were home got out OK; no injuries to anyone. They got their two cats out OK too.

Share This

12 Replies to "UPDATE: 2-alarm house fire in 8600 block Fauntlee Crest SW"

  • Elise July 17, 2018 (2:04 am)
    Reply

    Just heard at least three big trucks fly past Raymond and Graham on California. Even my sad siren truck is on the way. Hope everyone is OK!

    • WSB July 17, 2018 (2:05 am)
      Reply

      That’s probably 37 – what we refer to as “the low, mournful sound of Engine 37.” This is very close to us – if California didn’t dead-end south of Thistle. Co-publisher on the way.

  • Chuck July 17, 2018 (2:06 am)
    Reply

    Anyone NOT up?Hope all are ok, but sheesh.

  • BB July 17, 2018 (2:06 am)
    Reply

    Huge response and we can see the fire lighting up the sky from Fauntleroy Way.  Hope everyone got out it looks like a terrible fire.

  • David newell July 17, 2018 (2:11 am)
    Reply

    Hey I’d be happy to go shoot photos of this I’m in the 6500 block of 42nd ave SW without a car – if anyone wants to give me a ride or get me in an uber my number is 206/919/8896

    • WSB July 17, 2018 (2:24 am)
      Reply

      We have a photographer there, but thank you.

  • MDS July 17, 2018 (2:15 am)
    Reply

    My mom lives near and has asthma problems and called and told her to close any open windows!!! We had just drove home from the airport and I said “it smells like a structure fire somewhere as we passed 26th toward 35th Ave Sw and we saw the smoke plume but the sirens hadn’t started yet. I hope ALL are safe and they can get this put out safely quickly. It’s so dry and SO many dry trees in that area!!! 

  • NT July 17, 2018 (2:18 am)
    Reply

    I live on Fauntleroy and the sirens are still speeding by. I also hope everyone was able to get out in time. 

  • Chris July 17, 2018 (2:21 am)
    Reply

    Thanks so much for posting this at this hr. I can hear all the sirens and was was wondering what was up besides me. 

  • Elise July 17, 2018 (2:24 am)
    Reply

    Boom! Done. West Seattle Fire rocks!

  • Adrienne July 17, 2018 (2:25 am)
    Reply

    Hope everyone is ok. We love close if the family needs a place to crash. So scary!

  • Fauntlee July 17, 2018 (2:52 am)
    Reply

    Everyone is okay 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann